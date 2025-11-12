Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 96,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,348. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,080,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 438,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 219,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

