IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and IDT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($3.86) -21.60 IDT $1.23 billion 1.07 $76.09 million $3.01 17.39

Profitability

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A IDT 6.18% 27.03% 13.45%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 1 1 0 0 1.50 IDT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDT beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data. It also offers BOSS Money for international money remittance, and related value and payment transfer services; and Leaf, a digital wallet services which operates money transfer businesses, as well as net2phone, a unified cloud communication services, which includes voice, texting, and chat services to enable smarter business conversations. In addition, the company provides IDT Digital Payments enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers to offer prepaid digital offerings including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and prepaid utility payments through its Zendit platform; and BOSS Revolution Calling, which provides international long-distance voice services primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada. Further, it offers IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and IDT Express, a unique self-serve portal that offers SMBs the power to purchase DIDs, manage IPs, select termination quality, make payments, and other services. The company also provides Awards2Go, a B2B incentive, loyalty, and customer appreciation gift card solution; and IO Security which provides automation to remediation. IDT Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

