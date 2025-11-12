Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 91,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $89.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 170,208 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.