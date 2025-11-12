Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on December 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $31.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $999.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $933.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

