Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on December 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $31.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $999.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $933.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
