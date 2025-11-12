Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Monarch Cement Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Monarch Cement stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. 1,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a market cap of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.57. Monarch Cement has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $305.00.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

