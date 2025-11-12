Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGD traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.84. 768,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,387. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$424.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.03.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

