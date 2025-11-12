Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
LGD traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.84. 768,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,387. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$424.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.03.
About Liberty Gold
