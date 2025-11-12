Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.3150 and last traded at $7.3150, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Valeo Price Performance

About Valeo

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

