Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.44 and last traded at C$61.39, with a volume of 91434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.88.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

