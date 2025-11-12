Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 3556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Cathay Pacific Airways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 573.0%.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

