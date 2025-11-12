Critical Survey: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -39.63% -93.64% -27.62% Key Tronic -1.78% -6.22% -2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Gauzy has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million 0.78 -$53.18 million ($2.05) -2.07 Key Tronic $435.06 million 0.07 -$8.32 million ($1.09) -2.69

This table compares Gauzy and Key Tronic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gauzy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 1 2 2 0 2.20 Key Tronic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Gauzy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

