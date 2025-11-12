Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 170,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 445,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.