Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.4560, with a volume of 3728782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.