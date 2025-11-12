AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.2920, with a volume of 2572348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on AXT in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $30,587.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,231.36. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,587. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AXT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 160,858 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

