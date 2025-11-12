Reviewing Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) and ATI (NYSE:ATI)

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATI and Li Bang International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $4.58 billion 2.93 $367.80 million $3.09 32.02 Li Bang International $11.11 million 1.15 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATI and Li Bang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 3 7 0 2.70 Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00

ATI currently has a consensus target price of $93.71, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Li Bang International.

Profitability

This table compares ATI and Li Bang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 9.71% 23.34% 8.71% Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATI beats Li Bang International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

