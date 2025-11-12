Head to Head Survey: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) and Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Old COPPER”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $933.14 million 0.16 -$58.98 million ($0.69) -2.80 Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Old COPPER has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Old COPPER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -7.16% -18.78% -10.60% Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alto Ingredients and Old COPPER, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 1 0 1 1 2.67 Old COPPER 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.24%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Old COPPER.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Old COPPER shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Old COPPER on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Old COPPER

(Get Free Report)

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

