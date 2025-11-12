Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $342.99 and last traded at $340.2430, with a volume of 50340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.62.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $309,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

