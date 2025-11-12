Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.51. 370,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 681,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$7.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

