GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 2,162,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 852,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 7.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$983.75 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoGold Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

