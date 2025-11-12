Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.85. 175,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $781.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $154.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 419.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

