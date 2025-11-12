Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 1,275,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,109,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,129,000 after purchasing an additional 478,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,071,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,710,000 after buying an additional 743,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,712,000 after buying an additional 779,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,537.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,315,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 1,235,581 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

