Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Atossa Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Atossa Genetics by 357.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 416,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 325,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atossa Genetics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

