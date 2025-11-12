M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.88%.
Shares of MURGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 448,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.
