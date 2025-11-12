M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 448,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

See Also

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

