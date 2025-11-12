TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 130,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.35.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 81.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.