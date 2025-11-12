BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BitFuFu had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

BitFuFu Stock Down 7.7%

BitFuFu stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,513. BitFuFu has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BitFuFu by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUFU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

