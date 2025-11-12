BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BitFuFu had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 10.33%.
BitFuFu Stock Down 7.7%
BitFuFu stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,513. BitFuFu has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of BitFuFu
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BitFuFu by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
