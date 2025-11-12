PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $537.87 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $537,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.