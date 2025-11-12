Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – November 12th

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, and Bit Digital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to bitcoin, causing their market value to move with bitcoin’s price. Examples include bitcoin miners, firms that hold substantial bitcoin reserves, exchanges, custody or payments providers, and equipment makers — investors use them for indirect exposure to bitcoin while still bearing company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

