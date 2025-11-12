Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – November 12th

Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, and Baiya International Group are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies that are incorporated in or generate the majority of their revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong, or other Chinese jurisdictions. They trade on domestic exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong) or abroad via listings such as H?shares and ADRs, and carry country-specific considerations for investors including different share classes, regulatory regimes, currency and political risks, and varying market access. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Baiya International Group (BIYA)

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

