Critical Comparison: Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Heidmar Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cool and Heidmar Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 3 0 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heidmar Maritime has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than Cool.

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and Heidmar Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $338.50 million 1.55 $98.14 million $0.17 57.44 Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 2.49 $1.91 million ($0.02) -62.00

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cool beats Heidmar Maritime on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

