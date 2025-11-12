Kelleher Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MRK opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
