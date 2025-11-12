Financial Review: Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -175.97% -171.79%
Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -$790,000.00 -18.28
Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors $42.00 million -$18.54 million 93.54

Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agassi Sports Entertainment competitors beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

