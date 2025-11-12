Financial Review: Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-175.97%
|-171.79%
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Risk & Volatility
Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-$790,000.00
|-18.28
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|$42.00 million
|-$18.54 million
|93.54
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Agassi Sports Entertainment competitors beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Agassi Sports Entertainment Company Profile
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.