Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

