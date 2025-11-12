Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head to Head Contrast

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -41.78% -16.56% Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -27.55%

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electra Battery Materials and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hycroft Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 114.63%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Hycroft Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$21.49 million ($1.23) -0.83 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 21.56 -$60.90 million ($1.62) -5.46

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

