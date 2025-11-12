Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 159,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Evertec has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Evertec by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evertec by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 132.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

