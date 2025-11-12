JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $457.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.29.

RACE stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.82. 451,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,068. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $372.31 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

