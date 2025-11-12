Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,397. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
