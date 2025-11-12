Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,397. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

