Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 679,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

