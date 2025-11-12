First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 931,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,298. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.81.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

