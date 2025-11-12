Enghouse Systems Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.03. 30,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,345. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$20.15 and a twelve month high of C$32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.92.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
