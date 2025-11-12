Enghouse Systems Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.03. 30,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,345. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$20.15 and a twelve month high of C$32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.92.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

