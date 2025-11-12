Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $24.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE:CSL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,313. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average is $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

