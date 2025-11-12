Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

