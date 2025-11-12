Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1%
Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
