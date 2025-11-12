JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 539,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $37,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10,113.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,691,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,993 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 912,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 678,822 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

