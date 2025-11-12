Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Gemini Space Station Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,471. Gemini Space Station has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $415,000.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

