Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports.

Shares of ZBIO stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Zenas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 316,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $6,008,161.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,971,475. This represents a 16.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 263,160 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 321,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,677. The trade was a 447.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,546 shares during the period.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

