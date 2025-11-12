Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ten Lifestyle Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock traded up GBX 6 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57. The company had a trading volume of 307,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 41 and a twelve month high of GBX 72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

About Ten Lifestyle Group

(Get Free Report)

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.