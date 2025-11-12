U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 174.90%.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,421. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Energy

In related news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 193,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $244,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,804. The trade was a 64.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,410 shares of company stock worth $674,952. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Energy worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USEG. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

