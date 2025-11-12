K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$247.22 million for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 24.76%.

K92 Mining Stock Up 2.5%

K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.91. The company had a trading volume of 323,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.10 and a 1 year high of C$21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at K92 Mining

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$165,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 170,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,014,624.22. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

