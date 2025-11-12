Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 13,142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

