SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 54,578 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.5%

PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

