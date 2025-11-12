Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.80. 239,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 922,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25.

Golden Rock Global Stock Down 16.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £743,175.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21.

Golden Rock Global Company Profile

