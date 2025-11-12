Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Shares Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 0.95. 16,977,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 17,040,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85.
Aptamer Group Stock Up 14.7%
The stock has a market cap of £26.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.61.
Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Aptamer Group had a negative return on equity of 205.63% and a negative net margin of 343.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptamer Group
About Aptamer Group
Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.
Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.
